Sapu says 3 police officers want to lay charges against Mbalula

The union says Fikile Mbalula accused the officers of working with criminals in the Krugersdorp and Kagiso in Gauteng during his time as minister.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) says it’s been approached by three senior officers to lay charges against former police minister Fikile Mbalula for what they call reckless and irresponsible statements.

The union says Mbalula accused the officers of working with criminals in the Krugersdorp and Kagiso in Gauteng during his time as minister.

Sapu says Mbalula apologised and the officers accepted his apology but they've suffered damage to their reputations.

The union's general-secretary Oscar Skommere said: "For him, as a minister of police to say [this], we have reprimanded him several times. And as a result of that, we are backing our three members who are taking Mbalula head-on."