WC police detail plans for Day Zero

CAPE TOWN - Whether Day Zero becomes a reality or not, police are ready to do their bit to help manage the water crisis.

Western Cape police top brass gave details of their plans to guard water stocks and patrol communal collection points should the day arrive when water supplies run out.

The defence force and other law enforcement agencies will help police at distribution points.

Deputy provincial police commissioner Mpumelelo Manci says: “There are also business plans for these departments which make sure prisoners are catered for inside and our members are catered for, so that our members get the services they need to cater to communities.”

Ten soldiers and one defence force vehicle will be deployed to each of the eight police clusters across Cape Town.

An additional 60 soldiers and six vehicles will escort water tankers and patrol points of distribution in high-risk areas.

SAPS authorities say the tankers are being provided by military police.

Day Zero is set for 9 July.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)