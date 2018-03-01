Sanef wants meeting with Bheki Cele over Jacques Pauw raid

Members of the Hawk's raided Pauw's Western Cape home on Wednesday, in search of secret documents related to the State Security Agency's complaint against him.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - The South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) says it plans to meet with new Police Minister Bheki Cele to discuss the raid by the Hawks at the home of author and investigative journalist Jacques Pauw.

Members of the Hawk's raided Pauw's Western Cape home on Wednesday, in search of secret documents related to the State Security Agency's complaint against him.

Sanef's Sam Mkokeli says that this an attempt by the state to intimidate journalists.

“It’s not only an attempt to intimidate Pauw but also other journalists. It sends a message that if you want to do good journalism, investigate corruption, we’re going to come after you.”

Pauw says three officials from the Hawks' crimes against the state unit arrived at his home in Riebeek-Kasteel looking for secret state security files as part of their investigation.

Pauw says he's surprised that the officials only arrived now, as it has been months since his book, The President's Keepers, was released.

"I expected something like this shortly after I published my book. I didn't expect it to happen in February 2018 after Cyril Ramaphosa became the president."

The author says the search and seizure were outrageous.

"I think it's outrageous that the Hawks can come to the private residence of a journalist and search his office for documents. I don't know what they're trying to achieve."

Pauw says the only thing taken during the search were a few insignificant papers.

Meanwhile, News24 investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh has described as questionable and strange the timing of a break-in at his house on Wednesday.

Myburgh says he was alerted by his neighbour that there was a forced entry to his premises.

Durban-based police Colonel Reuben Govender summoned Myburgh to a police station to answer questions over the contents of his book The Republic of Gupta.

He says he learnt of the burglary around the same time that the Hawks were raiding Pauw’s house.

“I can’t conclusively say that I’ve also become a victim of some sort of an orchestrated raid by the security apparatus, but on the other hand, the sequence of events certainly is strange.”