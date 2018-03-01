SABC deputy board chair Febe Potgieter-Gqubule resigns
Potgieter-Gqubule says she will now move to Luthuli House where she will focus on strengthening operations ahead of the 2019 general election.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed that its deputy board chairperson Febe Potgieter-Gqubule has resigned to take up a post with the African National Congress (ANC).
She was part of a board appointed last year.
She says she can’t do both jobs.
“I think it would be a conflict of interest and I, therefore, resigned as the deputy chairperson of the SABC board.”
She is a long-time member of the governing ANC and faced questions about her ability to be impartial when she was appointed at the public broadcaster last year.
Potgieter-Gqubule added that: “I’ve just accepted an offer to be the general manager of the ANC and that is a position that will be based at Luthuli House.”
At the same time, ANC national communications manager Khusela Diko has also resigned.
The ANC has announced that Diko will be replaced by Donovan Cloete in an acting capacity.
The party has praised Diko for her diligence and commitment to her work.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “He is not lost to the unit, he will still continue to play the advisory role to make sure that we continue to pursue the work of the unit without fail.”
