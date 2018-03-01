Popular Topics
Reinstated Prasa employees want clarity on resuming work

At least 700 workers were fired from Prasa and were reinstated after the Labour Court ruled in their favour.

Prasa workers affiliated with the National Transport Movement and South African Federation of Trade Unions demonstrated at the company's head office on 1 March 2018. Picture: @SAFTU_media/Twitter
Prasa workers affiliated with the National Transport Movement and South African Federation of Trade Unions demonstrated at the company's head office on 1 March 2018. Picture: @SAFTU_media/Twitter
12 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Prasa employees have gathered in Parktown, Johannesburg, for a march to the company's head office to demand clarity on when they can resume work.

At least 700 workers were fired from Prasa and were reinstated after the Constitutional Court ruled in their favour.

However, they say that Prasa hasn’t indicated when they can go back to work.

The workers are affiliated to the National Transport Movement (NTM) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says that NTM officials will meet with Prasa.

“Management has called for a meeting with NTM. The items on the agenda is when they’ll resume [working].”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

