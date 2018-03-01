Reinstated Prasa employees want clarity on resuming work
At least 700 workers were fired from Prasa and were reinstated after the Labour Court ruled in their favour.
JOHANNESBURG - Prasa employees have gathered in Parktown, Johannesburg, for a march to the company's head office to demand clarity on when they can resume work.
At least 700 workers were fired from Prasa and were reinstated after the Constitutional Court ruled in their favour.
However, they say that Prasa hasn’t indicated when they can go back to work.
The workers are affiliated to the National Transport Movement (NTM) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says that NTM officials will meet with Prasa.
“Management has called for a meeting with NTM. The items on the agenda is when they’ll resume [working].”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
