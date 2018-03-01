Reeva Steenkamp Foundation backs calls for Enzo Pietropaolo to be denied bail

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Reeva Steenkamp Foundation backs calls for Enzo Pietropaolo to be denied bail

The former top Johannesburg banker is accused of killing his wife Manuela Pietropaolo, whose body was found at her Alberton home with nine bullet wounds.

FILE: Enzo Pietropaulo is accused of the murder of his wife Manuela in her Brackenhurst home. Picture: bankofathens.co.za
FILE: Enzo Pietropaulo is accused of the murder of his wife Manuela in her Brackenhurst home. Picture: bankofathens.co.za
12 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation says it supports calls for a former top Johannesburg banker to be denied bail.

Enzo Pietropaolo is expected to apply for bail in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

He is accused of killing his wife Manuela Pietropaolo, whose body was found at her Alberton home with nine bullet wounds.

The former Bank of Athens banker allegedly tried to flee to Italy after the crime.

The foundation’s acting CEO Craig de Lange says: “There’s a healing process that they need to go through and this is part of the process, but they've got to trust the system. It doesn’t take what happened away or make it any easier... it’s extremely difficult unless you’ve been in that position or been through it.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA