Reeva Steenkamp Foundation backs calls for Enzo Pietropaolo to be denied bail

JOHANNESBURG - The Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation says it supports calls for a former top Johannesburg banker to be denied bail.

Enzo Pietropaolo is expected to apply for bail in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

He is accused of killing his wife Manuela Pietropaolo, whose body was found at her Alberton home with nine bullet wounds.

The former Bank of Athens banker allegedly tried to flee to Italy after the crime.

The foundation’s acting CEO Craig de Lange says: “There’s a healing process that they need to go through and this is part of the process, but they've got to trust the system. It doesn’t take what happened away or make it any easier... it’s extremely difficult unless you’ve been in that position or been through it.”

