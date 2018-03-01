Ramaphosa promises that grants will be paid

The contract with CPS to distribute social grants expires at the end of March, and yet there still isn't a plan in place for another provider to take over.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has given another assurance that the payment of social grants will not be interrupted by the change-over in the system.

Speaking to traditional leaders in Parliament on Thursday, Ramaphosa says his new Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu will make sure grants are paid.

There are now just 30 days until the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) must take over the grant payment system, but it’s still headed to court next week.

Cabinet says it did not discuss the social grants matter at its meeting on Wednesday, despite a change of guard at the social development ministry.

New minister Shabangu made her first appearance as minister at Parliament’s portfolio committee on Wednesday.

Sassa is hoping the Constitutional Court will next week grant an extension of its contract with current service provider Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

Responding to debate by traditional leaders, President Ramaphosa says they have a role to play in the payment of social grants.

“One of the priorities for the minister of social development is to work with you to finalise the appropriate measures to stop loan sharks who prey on vulnerable people when grants are paid.”

Sassa says all grant payments will be made from its corporate account on the first of April, but the issue of cash payments remains unresolved.