Prasa ordered to add more trains on CT’s central line
Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says 33 trains are supposed to run on the central line but only 10 are operational.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has an April deadline to add more trains to the central line in Cape Town.
This was the order from Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga who inspected the route on Wednesday.
Chikunga says that 33 trains are supposed to run on the central line but only 10 are operational.
“Prasa must at least get three more trains because they can get some from the Shosholoza train.”
The route was recently re-opened after services had been suspended for six weeks.
At the same time, Prasa is hoping that the introduction of visible railway police and security officers will help secure the rail network, specifically on the central line in Cape Town.
Prasa acting group CEO Cromet Molepo took a train trip from Langa to Cape Town on Tuesday morning to speak to commuters, urging them to report vandalism.
He says that more train carriages will be added to help ease congestion, adding that the City of Cape Town and the South African Police Service are helping with additional policing resources.
WATCH: Prasa boss takes a trip with commuters on the Cape’s central line
Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
