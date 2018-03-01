NUM: Shutdown continues at Gupta mines despite some salaries being paid
The NUM says operations at another Gupta-owned operation in the province, Koorenfontein mine resumed on Thursday after over 600 permanent employees were paid.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it will continue its shutdown at Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine in Mpumalanga until all workers have been paid their salaries.
The workers have been left high and dry after the Bank of Baroda announced its decision to leave South Africa.
But the union's Nelson Ratshoshi says members that have been paid have chosen to stay away from work, in solidarity with those who have not received their wages.
“The ball is in the court of the employer. If they want the operation to resume, obviously they will speed up the payment to the contraction employees.”
