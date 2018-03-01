No date yet for 2019 elections
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said the IEC needed time to prepare and verify the voters' roll.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet says it's not yet decided on a date for next year's national elections but is encouraging all eligible first-time voters to register next weekend.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is on a drive to obtain the residential addresses of all registered voters in line with a Constitutional Court ruling.
Briefing the media on Cabinet decisions at Parliament on Thursday, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said the IEC needed time to prepare and verify the voters' roll.
“The dates are yet to be discussed and they are based on the timetable by the IEC having made all their preparations. They will consult the president of the country and then make that necessary announcement.”
