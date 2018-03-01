Ngcobo killings: Sixth suspect expected in court

The man was arrested after a firearm of one of the officers gunned down last week, was found in his possession.

CAPE TOWN - A sixth suspect arrested for the Ngcobo police killings will be in the dock on Thursday.

Six people have been charged for last Wednesday’s shooting at Ngcobo police station.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele has shot down a suggestion that South Africans should arm themselves in the wake of the killing of five police officers in Ngcobo.

He has also slammed opposition MPs for being too critical of police instead of mourning their deaths.

Cele was reacting to the debate by MPs on his first ministerial statement on the Ngcobo massacre.

Cele has accused opposition MPs of political point scoring, saying they should show more sympathy for the family of the deceased.

Cele has dismissed a suggestion from the Freedom Front Plus' Pieter Groenewald for people to arm themselves.

He says this could lead South Africa down a dangerous path like America where gun crime is rampant.

Cele says the Ngcobo police station had been identified as a place to source firearms to carry out a bank robbery.

He has pledged that police leadership will return to Ngcobo after the funerals to assess the situation.

