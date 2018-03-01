Popular Topics
Ngcobo church raid: Former follower 'unaware' of any illegal activity

A special police task team last weekend raided the premises on information that suspects linked to the Ngcobo Police Station killings were hiding out at the church.

The houses belonging to the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
The houses belonging to the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one hour ago

NGCOBO - A former resident of the Seven Angels Ministries Church in Ngcobo says that he was unaware of the illegal activity some church leaders have been accused of.

A special police task team, last weekend, raided the premises on information that suspects linked to the Ngcobo Police Station killings were hiding out at the church.

An exchange of gunfire ensued leaving seven suspects dead.

The main house and smaller homes within the Seven Angels Ministries Church compound reveal nothing of the alleged sinister activity that played out in the area.

It’s been reported at least 100 young girls and women were being held on the church’s premises.

Twenty men were also taken to their home communities on Wednesday.

One of the residents describes the police raid: “I heard a noise outside followed by shooting… I laid down because I was afraid.”

It’s believed some suspects escaped.

Police say the investigation continues.

WATCH: Members of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry return home

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

