Ngcobo church raid: Former follower 'unaware' of any illegal activity
A special police task team last weekend raided the premises on information that suspects linked to the Ngcobo Police Station killings were hiding out at the church.
NGCOBO - A former resident of the Seven Angels Ministries Church in Ngcobo says that he was unaware of the illegal activity some church leaders have been accused of.
A special police task team, last weekend, raided the premises on information that suspects linked to the Ngcobo Police Station killings were hiding out at the church.
An exchange of gunfire ensued leaving seven suspects dead.
The main house and smaller homes within the Seven Angels Ministries Church compound reveal nothing of the alleged sinister activity that played out in the area.
It’s been reported at least 100 young girls and women were being held on the church’s premises.
Twenty men were also taken to their home communities on Wednesday.
One of the residents describes the police raid: “I heard a noise outside followed by shooting… I laid down because I was afraid.”
It’s believed some suspects escaped.
Police say the investigation continues.
WATCH: Members of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry return home
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Minister Bheki Cele on challenges facing police
-
Prasa ordered to add more trains on CT’s central line
-
Ngcobo killings: Sixth suspect expected in court
-
Cele: Give Hawks space to investigate Jacques Pauw
-
Jason Rohde murder trial: Handyman recalls discovering Susan Rohde’s body
-
3 pupils stable after knife attack at Atlantis school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.