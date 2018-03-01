Nelson Mandela Foundation: Flying old SA flag constitutes hate speech
The Nelson Mandela Foundation has gone to the Equality Court over the issue.
JOHANNESBURG - The old South African flag must fall for good.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation has gone to the Equality Court over the issue.
It has brought an application saying that by displaying the old apartheid-era flag, it constitutes hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race.
The foundation's Sello Hatang: "It is those that hide it at home... they talk about the good old days at the dinner table. They then don't stand up when the bit on the African languages is sung, they stand up when the English and Afrikaans bit is sung."
The flag has previously been displayed at various demonstrations including a march against farm murders in October last year.
The foundation says the displays compound the pain experienced by millions of black South Africans who suffered under apartheid and continue to struggle under its legacy.
