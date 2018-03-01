Popular Topics
CT cop killed girlfriend & her mother 24 hours after domestic violence report

Lentegeur Sergent Granville Brooks is believed to have killed Charmaine and Susan Goliath in their home on Thursday.

Police at Begonia Street in Mitchells Plain where a murder-suicide took place involving a Cape Town police officer. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Police at Begonia Street in Mitchells Plain where a murder-suicide took place involving a Cape Town police officer. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The police officer who killed his girlfriend, her mother and himself in Mitchells Plain was reported for a domestic altercation on Wednesday night.

Lentegeur Seargent Granville Brooks is believed to have killed Charmaine and Susan Goliath in their home in Begonia Street earlier on Thursday.

It's understood hostage negotiators had tried to diffuse the situation that reportedly erupted at around 9 am on Thursday.

Police have been unable to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident at this stage.

But the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's Moses Dlamini has given some details, saying the murder-suicide followed a domestic altercation which was reported to police on Wednesday night.

“The police were called. They took his official firearm and they also put him out of the house. He went back to the house this morning and then shot the girlfriend, shot the mother of the girlfriend and he then shot himself.”

Police have opened an inquiry into the matter for further investigation.

