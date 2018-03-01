Masango: I don't believe Lynne Brown didn't know what was happening at Eskom
Suspended Eskom chief executive Abram Masango says Eskom has good employees but many of them had nowhere to turn to report suspected corruption.
CAPE TOWN - Suspended Eskom chief executive Abram Masango says he doesn’t believe that former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown did not know about the extent of maladministration at Eskom.
In fact, he claims she put a stop to the suspension of former Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko in March 2017.
Testifying before Parliament’s inquiry on Wednesday, Masango says while he never met any members of the Gupta family, Koko introduced him to one of their associates Salim Essa, who at the time was a shareholder of Trillian Capital.
Masango says Eskom has good employees but many of them had nowhere to turn to report suspected corruption.
“When you go to any board member, you are talking to the same system. Probably only three or four were not involved.”
He says he considered resigning out of frustration and was relieved when Parliament decided to institute an inquiry.
“I don’t believe the minister didn’t know what was going on, by the way, chair. The informal communication was reaching the minister.”
The inquiry is set to hear from former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane to whom Masango submitted a whistleblower’s report when it resumes next week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
SA's Implats narrows HY loss by 70%
-
Barclays Africa reports higher annual profit, aided by fall in impairments
-
Eskom addressing concerns raised by lenders
-
Walmart joins Dick’s Sporting Goods in raising age to buy guns
-
Mantashe sets June deadline for new Mining Charter
-
Steinhoff's Q1 revenue falls, scandal hits working capital
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.