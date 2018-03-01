Masango: I don't believe Lynne Brown didn't know what was happening at Eskom

Suspended Eskom chief executive Abram Masango says Eskom has good employees but many of them had nowhere to turn to report suspected corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Eskom chief executive Abram Masango says he doesn’t believe that former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown did not know about the extent of maladministration at Eskom.

In fact, he claims she put a stop to the suspension of former Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko in March 2017.

Testifying before Parliament’s inquiry on Wednesday, Masango says while he never met any members of the Gupta family, Koko introduced him to one of their associates Salim Essa, who at the time was a shareholder of Trillian Capital.

“When you go to any board member, you are talking to the same system. Probably only three or four were not involved.”

He says he considered resigning out of frustration and was relieved when Parliament decided to institute an inquiry.

“I don’t believe the minister didn’t know what was going on, by the way, chair. The informal communication was reaching the minister.”

The inquiry is set to hear from former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane to whom Masango submitted a whistleblower’s report when it resumes next week.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)