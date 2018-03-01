Mantashe sets June deadline for new Mining Charter
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe told Eyewitness News he also wants to see the impasse at Optimum coal mine resolved.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says the new Mining Charter will be finalised no later than June this year.
He's told Eyewitness News he also wants to see the impasse at Optimum coal mine resolved.
Mantashe was appointed minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's first Cabinet announcement this week.
Ramaphosa said this week that the drafting of a new version of the Mining Charter would be a top priority for his administration.
Gwede Mantashe says he will ensure the charter is finalised as soon as possible.
“This must be finalised quickly because you can’t keep workers in this state for too long.”
The minister says he’s also concerned about the situation at Optimum, which has been put under business rescue and has seen employees protesting against the company’s failure to remunerate them.
Mantashe says he spent his first day in the office on Wednesday assessing which issues need urgent attention.
Mantashe takes over from Mosebenzi Zwane, who is one of 10 ministers who were sacked.
Zwane and the Chamber of Mines became embroiled in a court battle over the controversial Mining Charter last year, which lead to a breakdown in their relationship and court action challenging the document.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Business
-
SA's Implats narrows HY loss by 70%
-
Barclays Africa reports higher annual profit, aided by fall in impairments
-
Eskom addressing concerns raised by lenders
-
Walmart joins Dick’s Sporting Goods in raising age to buy guns
-
Masango: I don't believe Lynne Brown didn't know what was happening at Eskom
-
Steinhoff's Q1 revenue falls, scandal hits working capital
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.