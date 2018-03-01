Mantashe sets June deadline for new Mining Charter

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe told Eyewitness News he also wants to see the impasse at Optimum coal mine resolved.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says the new Mining Charter will be finalised no later than June this year.

He's told Eyewitness News he also wants to see the impasse at Optimum coal mine resolved.

Mantashe was appointed minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's first Cabinet announcement this week.

Ramaphosa said this week that the drafting of a new version of the Mining Charter would be a top priority for his administration.

Gwede Mantashe says he will ensure the charter is finalised as soon as possible.

“This must be finalised quickly because you can’t keep workers in this state for too long.”

The minister says he’s also concerned about the situation at Optimum, which has been put under business rescue and has seen employees protesting against the company’s failure to remunerate them.

Mantashe says he spent his first day in the office on Wednesday assessing which issues need urgent attention.

Mantashe takes over from Mosebenzi Zwane, who is one of 10 ministers who were sacked.

Zwane and the Chamber of Mines became embroiled in a court battle over the controversial Mining Charter last year, which lead to a breakdown in their relationship and court action challenging the document.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)