Malema tells Ramaphosa to donate salary to improve healthcare in SA
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has vowed to protest at every government hospital that gives shoddy service and expose more of the country's healthcare problems.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has vowed to protest at every government hospital that gives shoddy service and expose more of the country's healthcare problems.
The party staged demonstrations across the North West province and outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Wednesday as the first step in its campaign against poor healthcare.
Its leader, Julius Malema, says that the government continues to disappoint people with a low standard of healthcare.
Malema says he’d like to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to donate to improve health institutions.
“Stop taking a salary because you have too much money. You don’t need that salary. Come and donate that salary here at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.”
During the demonstration, Malema also criticised Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, saying he knew about the Life Esidimeni situation and did nothing. He says the minister is aware of the poor quality healthcare and has also done nothing.
The EFF leader says government is failing health staff and patients.
WATCH: Malema leads campaign for better public health care
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Minister Bheki Cele on challenges facing police
-
Prasa ordered to add more trains on CT’s central line
-
Ngcobo killings: Sixth suspect expected in court
-
Cele: Give Hawks space to investigate Jacques Pauw
-
Jason Rohde murder trial: Handyman recalls discovering Susan Rohde’s body
-
3 pupils stable after knife attack at Atlantis school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.