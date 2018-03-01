Malema tells Ramaphosa to donate salary to improve healthcare in SA

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has vowed to protest at every government hospital that gives shoddy service and expose more of the country's healthcare problems.

The party staged demonstrations across the North West province and outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Wednesday as the first step in its campaign against poor healthcare.

Its leader, Julius Malema, says that the government continues to disappoint people with a low standard of healthcare.

Malema says he’d like to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to donate to improve health institutions.

“Stop taking a salary because you have too much money. You don’t need that salary. Come and donate that salary here at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.”

During the demonstration, Malema also criticised Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, saying he knew about the Life Esidimeni situation and did nothing. He says the minister is aware of the poor quality healthcare and has also done nothing.

The EFF leader says government is failing health staff and patients.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)