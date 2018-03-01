Malema tells Ramaphosa to donate salary to improve healthcare in SA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Malema tells Ramaphosa to donate salary to improve healthcare in SA

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has vowed to protest at every government hospital that gives shoddy service and expose more of the country's healthcare problems.

EFF leader Julius Malema (second from right) and party members make their way to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital as they demand improvements in public health care. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
EFF leader Julius Malema (second from right) and party members make their way to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital as they demand improvements in public health care. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has vowed to protest at every government hospital that gives shoddy service and expose more of the country's healthcare problems.

The party staged demonstrations across the North West province and outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Wednesday as the first step in its campaign against poor healthcare.

Its leader, Julius Malema, says that the government continues to disappoint people with a low standard of healthcare.

Malema says he’d like to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to donate to improve health institutions.

“Stop taking a salary because you have too much money. You don’t need that salary. Come and donate that salary here at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.”

During the demonstration, Malema also criticised Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, saying he knew about the Life Esidimeni situation and did nothing. He says the minister is aware of the poor quality healthcare and has also done nothing.

The EFF leader says government is failing health staff and patients.

WATCH: Malema leads campaign for better public health care

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA