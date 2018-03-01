Lotto results: Wednesday 28 February 2018

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Were you a winner?

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 28 February are as follows:

Lotto: 5, 9, 28, 30, 39, 51 Bonus: 47

Lotto Plus 1: 2, 13, 16, 45, 50, 51, Bonus: 25

Lotto Plus 2: 13, 14, 35, 36, 45, 48 Bonus: 25

For more details visit the National Lottery website.