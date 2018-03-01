Losses mount in Western Cape farm sector

The agriculture sector has experienced a production decline of 20% as a severe drought hits farmlands.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s Western Cape province said its agriculture sector could lose around R5.9 billion, representing a production decline of 20%, as a severe drought hits farmlands.

Record wheat losses and a strong rand have pushed up the figure by R1 billion from previous estimates, said Alan Winde, the Western Cape’s minister of economic opportunities in a statement.