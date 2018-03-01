[LISTEN] Why the reclassification of 'Inxeba' is problematic

Radio 702 | Freedom of expression activist Sekoetlane Phamodi says the reclassification of 'Inxeba' is equivalent to suppressing, banning and censoring the content.

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom of expression activist Sekoetlane Phamodi says the classification of a movie is there to guide one on the content of a movie or documentary.

Phamodi says the reclassification of Inxeba is equivalent to suppressing, banning and censoring the content.

He says the classification of a movie must be aligned with the guidelines that qualify something as pornography and that Inxeba does not meet these guidelines.

