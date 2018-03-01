[LISTEN] Who is behind Hawks raid on Pauw’s home?

Radio 702 | Director of Media Monitoring Africa, William Bird says in recent there has been a misuse of state apparatus for illegitimate ends and going after and targeting journalist.

JOHANNESBURG - Director of Media Monitoring Africa, William Bird says the legislation used to raid investigative journalist Jacques Pauw’s home on Wednesday is from the 1980s.

Bird says it is worrying that apartheid legislation is being used in democratic South Africa.

Bird says even if Pauw had broken the law, it was in the context of whistleblowing.

