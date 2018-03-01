[LISTEN] The importance of SGBs in schools

Radio 702 | The Department of Basic Education says school governing bodies [SGBs] play a major role in the functionality of schools.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Basic Education Department says school governing bodies [SGBs] play a major role in the functionality of schools.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says SGBs assist the department with the governance, financial administration, maintenance appointment of staff at the school.

Public schools across the country are set to elect their SGBs from 1 to 31 March.

Listen to the audio above for more.