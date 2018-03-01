[LISTEN] Should David Mabuza as deputy president of SA be a concern?

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host John Maythan talks to political analyst Somadoda Fikeni about the prospect of a David Mabuza presidency.

CAPE TOWN - CapeTalk host John Maytham says that President Cyril Ramaphosa did a good job in choosing his new Cabinet.

Under the circumstances, Ramaphosa made sure that the key ministries, when it comes to renewal, regeneration and the possibility of economic growth, were in the hands of people that he trusts, says Maytham.

Maytham talks to political analyst Somadoda Fikeni about South Africa’s new Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza.

Fikeni says that for now, South Africans shouldn't worry about Mabuza.

“What should worry South Africans is the hanging cloud of all sorts of allegations with none of them going to the courts or commission of inquiry against Mabuza.”

