[LISTEN] Minister Bheki Cele on challenges facing police
Radio 702 | Police Minister Bheki Cele chats about returning to the police portfolio and the challenges facing the police.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele chats to Bongani Bingwa about returning to the police portfolio, the challenges facing the police, the Hawks' raid on journalist Jacques Pauw's home and the Ngcobo police shootings.
Listen to the audio for more from the former national police commissioner.
