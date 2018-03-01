[LISTEN] Hike in JHB property values slammed

Radio 702 | Property Attorney Olga-May Musnitzky has criticised the City of Johannesburg for inflating the valuations without inspecting the properties.

JOHANNESBURG - Property Attorney Olga-May Musnitzky says it seems the City of Johannesburg looked at property in other areas when it decided to hike in property values.

The city released its new municipal valuations, with some homes and buildings apparently quadrupling in value.

Musnitzky says the hike in property value will lead to a hike in levies and municipal rates and taxes.

