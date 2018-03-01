Jason Rohde murder trial: Handyman recalls discovering Susan Rohde’s body

Her widower, Jason, is accused of her murder.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard evidence from a handyman who was first on the scene where Susan Rohde's body was found at the Spier Wine Estate.

It was initially thought that the deceased committed suicide, but a state postmortem later revealed that she was strangled.

But Rohde disputes this.

Desmond Daniels works as a maintenance worker at the Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

Daniels responded to a call on 27 July to help Rohde as he couldn't open the bathroom door in room 22 that he shared with his wife.

Daniels unlocked the door using a screwdriver.

That's when he and the accused found Susan Rohde lying naked on the floor.

Daniels says that while Jason Rohde held his wife, he untied the cord around her neck.

He says the cord was not tight around the mother of three's neck as he could easily untie it.

Police and an ambulance were then called to the scene.

Rohde's lawyer has requested a postponement before challenging the evidence.

The request was granted, and advocate Graham van der Spuy will cross-examine Daniels later this month.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)