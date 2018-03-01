Jason Rohde murder trial: Handyman recalls discovering Susan Rohde’s body
Her widower, Jason, is accused of her murder.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard evidence from a handyman who was first on the scene where Susan Rohde's body was found at the Spier Wine Estate.
Her widower, Jason, is accused of her murder.
It was initially thought that the deceased committed suicide, but a state postmortem later revealed that she was strangled.
But Rohde disputes this.
Desmond Daniels works as a maintenance worker at the Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.
Daniels responded to a call on 27 July to help Rohde as he couldn't open the bathroom door in room 22 that he shared with his wife.
Daniels unlocked the door using a screwdriver.
That's when he and the accused found Susan Rohde lying naked on the floor.
Daniels says that while Jason Rohde held his wife, he untied the cord around her neck.
He says the cord was not tight around the mother of three's neck as he could easily untie it.
Police and an ambulance were then called to the scene.
Rohde's lawyer has requested a postponement before challenging the evidence.
The request was granted, and advocate Graham van der Spuy will cross-examine Daniels later this month.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Minister Bheki Cele on challenges facing police
-
Prasa ordered to add more trains on CT’s central line
-
Ngcobo killings: Sixth suspect expected in court
-
Cele: Give Hawks space to investigate Jacques Pauw
-
3 pupils stable after knife attack at Atlantis school
-
Ngcobo church raid: Former follower 'unaware' of any illegal activity
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.