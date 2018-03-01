Gupta-owned companies turn to court over Bank of Baroda exit
The Bank of Baroda has recently been accused of turning a blind eye to suspicious transactions through the Guptas accounts.
PRETORIA - Several Gupta-owned companies have turned to the High Court to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing its bank accounts.
The companies interdicted the Indian-based financial institution from cutting ties in December, but the bank announced last month it was ceasing operations in South Africa entirely.
Counsel for the Gupta-owned companies has argued that by shutting down its South African operations the Bank of Baroda will be in breach of an interdict ordering it to continue doing business with the Guptas.
In December last year the High Court interdicted the bank from closing the Gupta-linked accounts and from ordering them to immediately settle their outstanding loans.
That was an interim order which was to remain in effect until a final application in the matter has been determined which is set down to be heard later this year.
But the Indian-based financial institution announced it would cease its local operations by the end of this month.
The Guptas companies say this amounts to a breach of the court order.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
