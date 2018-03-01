Glynnis Breytenbach: I’m not going to let sleeping dogs lie

Breytenbach was acquitted of all charges brought against her by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

JOHANNESBURG - Former state prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach says she won’t let sleeping dogs lie after being acquitted of all charges brought against her by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Breytenbach, who is also a Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament, faced charges of contravening the NPA Act and defeating the ends of justice.

She says that she and her former attorney Gerhard Wagenaar felt vindicated after Wednesday’s judgment in the Pretoria North Magistrates Court.

“We’ve always held the view that this was a malicious prosecution and was politically driven. I’m not going to let sleeping dogs lie.”

She was accused of unauthorised access to and modifying the contents of her official laptop while working for the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit within the NPA.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)