Four-month-old baby dies after house fire in Bloemfontein
The police’s Wendy Nkabi says one of the children was playing with matches and started the fire.
CAPE TOWN - A four-month-old baby has died following a fire at a house in Bloemfontein.
It is understood the baby’s mother left him at home with his siblings, aged one, three and five, earlier this week while she fetched her eight-year-old from school.
“All three children vacated the room, leaving the four-month-old baby behind as the fire started, but neighbours managed to rescue the baby. Rescuers were on the scene helping the child who was severely burnt. The other children, one and five years, sustained no injuries.”
A case of culpable homicide has been opened.
