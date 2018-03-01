Former DA chairperson in CT claims caucus ‘deeply divided’

In her resignation letter Suzette Little cites “continuous motions, bickering and division” within the caucus as one of her reasons for leaving.

CAPE TOWN - The former chairperson of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) caucus in the City of Cape Town says she's not angry or bitter.

Little says she will continue serving as a DA member and will remain in the mayoral committee.

She says she wants infighting in the caucus to end.

In her resignation letter she says “it has become clear that the caucus is deeply divided and the events of the last few months also indicate that any form of unity is impossible”.

She says in Monday’s caucus meeting, JP Smith announced that the DA’s federal executive committee wanted recommendations in the John Steenhuisen commission report about the re-election of the caucus leadership to be implemented.

But Little says she found no such recommendation in the report.

