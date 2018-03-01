'Eskom may still take legal action against Maritz’
The utility says former head of information Sean Maritz resigned on Thursday with immediate effect after he was suspended pending an investigation into a letter he wrote to McKinsey.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says while the disciplinary process against its now former head of information Sean Maritz will fall away following his decision to quit, management will not hesitate to take legal action him if necessary.
The utility says Maritz resigned on Thursday with immediate effect after he was suspended pending an investigation into a letter he wrote to McKinsey.
In the letter, Maritz said Eskom's R1 billion contract with the consultancy firm was in fact legal, contrary to what the utility had said.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says he cannot rule out the prospect of criminal charges against Maritz in the future.
“If ever they feel that their case against Mr Maritz or any other employee is so strong that action needs to be taken, nothing stops the board and the management to take that matter and report it to the police so that the police can investigate or impose criminal charges against the individual concerned.”
