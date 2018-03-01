EFF wants Mcebisi Jonas to be next Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

The EFF this week announced its decision to table a motion of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will only vote with the African National Congress (ANC) in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro if former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas is the candidate.

The EFF this week announced its decision to table a motion of no confidence against mayor Athol Trollip, as a way to punish the opposition party for voting against its motion to amend the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Party leader Julius Malema says they want Jonas because to his commitment to clean governance.

“We want someone who has rejected R600 million. The ANC has punished Mcebisi Jonas for rejecting R600 million, by not electing him in their confidence or appointing him as a minister now.”

However, Malema says that they are happy with their coalition with the Democratic Alliance in Gauteng.

“Here in Johannesburg and Tshwane we are still fine. We are working together very well with Mashaba. If they start being ‘judgerag’ (judgmental), they will also follow.”

Trollip has hit back at the EFF’s decision, calling it childish.

