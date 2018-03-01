Madikizela concerned about divisions in DA caucus
Democratic Alliance Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says change is needed in the caucus leadership for stability.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela is concerned about on-going problems within its Cape Town caucus.
This follows the resignation of caucus chairperson Suzette Little.
Little has cited the ongoing bickering and division within the caucus as one of her reasons for leaving.
She remains a mayoral committee member and DA councillor.
Political analyst Erwin Schwella says the resignation of someone as important as Suzette Little shows there is a lot of damage being done within the DA.
Schwella says the internal strife within the caucus could spill over into the rest of the party.
“Because that then shows the division in the party in the municipality but also in the province and also that there must be divisions in the party right up to the level of the federal structures of the party.”
Madikizela says change is needed in the caucus leadership for stability.
“Things couldn’t be worse in that caucus. Any leader would be concerned with what is happening the City go Cape Town. The City of Cape Town is our flagship municipality that is why it’s very important for us to deal with those challenges as soon as possible.”
And when it comes to the 2019 elections, Madikizela says the only opposition for the DA in the Western Cape is the DA.
“The only people who can give those opposition parties an opportunity to sneak in are the DA members. So we have to fix the problem there as the DA so we can start focusing our attention on the voters.”
