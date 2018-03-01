De Lille, Gugulethu residents to meet again over land

There were protests last week over the lack of housing opportunities and some people invaded private land in and around Gugulethu.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is expected to hold a follow-up meeting with disgruntled Gugulethu community leaders on Thursday evening.

De Lille visited the area earlier this week and promised to work with community leaders to approach private landowners in the area.

Some elderly women, who became very vocal during their first meeting with de Lille earlier this week, say they are eagerly waiting for Thursday's update.

Authorities addressing the housing backlog have indicated migration makes it hard to keep up with housing needs.

According to Census 2011, Gugulethu had a population of close to 98,500.

That number may have risen significantly, with Statistics SA estimating more than 350,500 migrants moved to the Western Cape between 2011 and 2016.

The census also found around 52% of Gugulethu residents lived in formal houses and that more than 44% were headed by women.

The average household size in the suburb was 3.2 in 2011, but residents now say up to a dozen people can occupy one plot, as backyard dwellings continue to mushroom.