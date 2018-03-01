DA to lay criminal charges against Bank of Baroda

The party's Natasha Mazzone says a report by a research group contains claims that some of the bank's officials deliberately suppressed employees' reports of questionable Gupta-related transactions.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) intends laying criminal charges against the Bank of Baroda following allegations of corruption involving the Gupta family.

The party's Natasha Mazzone says a report by research group, the Organised Crime and Corruption Project (OCCRP), contains claims that some of the bank’s officials deliberately suppressed employees' reports of questionable Gupta-related transactions.

“The DA believes these allegations should be thoroughly investigated. We will now proceed to lay these charges in terms of section 29 and 52 of the FIC (Financial Intelligence Centre) Act. The DA will continue to fight those who facilitate state capture in the public and private sector.”

In a statement, the DA listed the following claims made in the OCCRP report:

• Officials at the bank’s South African branch deliberately suppressed employees’ reports of questionable Gupta-related transactions so that regulators would not be made aware of them.

• Some transactions and deposits lacked required documentation, and where information was provided, it was either inconsistent or incorrect.

• There were also millions of back-to-back intercompany loans with no legitimate business or legal purpose, in what seems to have been an attempt to disguise the origins of the money.

• Some of the funds supposedly originated from Eskom and Transnet.

• The cash flowing through Gupta family accounts was so large that it dominated the transactions of the entire Bank of Baroda branch in Johannesburg.

The party says if these allegations are true, there are grounds for criminal charges or fines.

Meanwhile, several Gupta-owned companies have turned to the High Court to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing its bank accounts.

The companies interdicted the Indian-based financial institution from cutting ties in December, but the bank announced last month it was ceasing operations in South Africa entirely.

In December last year the High Court interdicted the bank from closing the Gupta-linked accounts and from ordering them to immediately settle their outstanding loans.

That was an interim order which was to remain in effect until a final application in the matter has been determined, which is set down to be heard later this year.

But the Indian-based financial institution announced it would cease its local operations by the end of this month.

The Guptas companies say this amounts to a breach of the court order.

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)