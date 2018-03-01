CT's forecast day zero remains 9 July

Cape Town's weekly water consumption average has dropped to 516 million litres per day.

CAPE TOWN - For the first time in two weeks, Cape Town's day zero has not been pushed back and it remains forecast for 9 July.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson gave details of the current water situation on Thursday, a departure from the usual updates much earlier in the week.

It's been coming down steadily and helped push back day zero by two months over the previous two weeks.

Neilson, however, warns it's still too high.

“We cannot at this stage say that day zero has been avoided, there's still a number of unknowns, [such as] we don’t know whether the rainfall is going to come and how much rainfall is going to come. But the key issue is this, we do know that if we continue with all of our savings and we get our consumption down to the target of 450 megalitres a day, that will put us in a strong position to avoid day zero.”

The city, business and residents must meet the target of 450 million litres to avoid day zero.

Neilson adds water augmentation projects are still on track and have produced 180 million litres of water per day.

Cape Town's average dam level has dropped slightly to 24%.