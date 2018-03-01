CT's forecast day zero remains 9 July
Cape Town's weekly water consumption average has dropped to 516 million litres per day.
CAPE TOWN - For the first time in two weeks, Cape Town's day zero has not been pushed back and it remains forecast for 9 July.
Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson gave details of the current water situation on Thursday, a departure from the usual updates much earlier in the week.
Cape Town's weekly water consumption average has dropped to 516 million litres per day.
It's been coming down steadily and helped push back day zero by two months over the previous two weeks.
Neilson, however, warns it's still too high.
“We cannot at this stage say that day zero has been avoided, there's still a number of unknowns, [such as] we don’t know whether the rainfall is going to come and how much rainfall is going to come. But the key issue is this, we do know that if we continue with all of our savings and we get our consumption down to the target of 450 megalitres a day, that will put us in a strong position to avoid day zero.”
The city, business and residents must meet the target of 450 million litres to avoid day zero.
Neilson adds water augmentation projects are still on track and have produced 180 million litres of water per day.
Cape Town's average dam level has dropped slightly to 24%.
More in Local
-
City of JHB denies trying to push residents out of homes with hikes
-
'Home Affairs guilty of improper conduct in naturalisation process'
-
Sapu says 3 police officers want to lay charges against Mbalula
-
#RandReport: Rand stumbles to 2-week low as Fed jitters kick-in
-
[WATCH] Neilson encourages Capetonians to continue saving water
-
Sassa: We’re making progress with insourcing grant payments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.