'Ngcobo attack shows lack of laws governing religious sector'
The CRL Commission’s Thoko Mkhwanazi Xaluva says they noted issues around the Ngcobo-based church two years ago when they interviewed the church leaders, known as angels.
JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission) says the recent developments at the Seven Angels Ministries in the Eastern Cape are proof that there aren’t enough laws governing the religious sector.
The Ngcobo church, which has now been branded a cult is accused of harbouring murderers, cutting congregants off from society and brainwashing them.
Seven men were killed at the church last week and 10 more arrested during a raid on the premises in search of a group of cop killers.
Five police officers and a former soldier were killed during an attack on the Ncgobo police station last week.
The CRL Commission’s Thoko Mkhwanazi Xaluva says they noted issues around the Ngcobo-based church two years ago when they interviewed the church leaders, known as angels.
“When you hear that you know at some point money is going to run dry here. And when money runs dry, it’s going to be problematic.”
Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says the commission then sent a report to Parliament but were informed that there were enough laws to oversee the religious sector.
“But you can’t arrest them when people say there are enough laws to deal with these things. Which laws were supposed to apply in Ngcobo at that particular time before they went to the police station?”
She says the Eastern Cape church is a godsend incident to show that there’s a need for regulation in the religious sector.
More in Local
-
City of JHB denies trying to push residents out of homes with hikes
-
'Home Affairs guilty of improper conduct in naturalisation process'
-
Sapu says 3 police officers want to lay charges against Mbalula
-
#RandReport: Rand stumbles to 2-week low as Fed jitters kick-in
-
[WATCH] Neilson encourages Capetonians to continue saving water
-
Sassa: We’re making progress with insourcing grant payments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.