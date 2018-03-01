Cosatu warns of nationwide strike if Parly fails to reject VAT hike
Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced the first VAT hike since 1993 during his Budget speech in February.
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is threatening to mobilise workers for a nationwide strike if Parliament fails to reject the proposed increase in the value-added tax (VAT).
Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali says: “We made our submission to Parliament on the budget on Wednesday. If we do not get any results or positive response, we’ll mobilise our workers for a strike against the VAT increase.”
At the same time, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says the party will soon march to the National Treasury against the increase in VAT and transport levies because they are regressive and anti-poor policies.
Maimane launched a national petition in Soshanguve in February opposing the VAT increase.
He encouraged community members to make their voices heard by signing the petition which he will table in Parliament.
#Cosatu Says it rejects the proposed increase in VAT “this is a way of forcing workers to pay for the sins of others” . The federation warns that if this is not rejected, they will mobilize workers and take to the streets. CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2018
VAT HIKE MARKS BEGINNING OF REGRESSIVE CREEP
The South African Communist Party (SACP) has rejected government’s announcement of an increase in the VAT, warning it marks the possible beginnings of a regressive creep.
The SACP says it is extremely unhappy with the VAT increase.
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande says they want the decision to be reversed.
The ANC's national executive committee has also expressed unhappiness.
It’s calling on the government to put measures in place to alleviate negative consequences on the poor as a result of the VAT hike.
Additional reporting by Koketšo Motau.
