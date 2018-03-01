Popular Topics
Cosatu warns of nationwide strike if Parly fails to reject VAT hike

Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced the first VAT hike since 1993 during his Budget speech in February.

Cosatu briefing the media following its central executive committee meeting. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
Cosatu briefing the media following its central executive committee meeting. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is threatening to mobilise workers for a nationwide strike if Parliament fails to reject the proposed increase in the value-added tax (VAT).

Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali says: “We made our submission to Parliament on the budget on Wednesday. If we do not get any results or positive response, we’ll mobilise our workers for a strike against the VAT increase.”

Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced the first VAT hike since 1993 during his Budget speech in February, a move which has been widely slammed by opposition parties and labour organisations.

At the same time, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says the party will soon march to the National Treasury against the increase in VAT and transport levies because they are regressive and anti-poor policies.

Maimane launched a national petition in Soshanguve in February opposing the VAT increase.

He encouraged community members to make their voices heard by signing the petition which he will table in Parliament.

VAT HIKE MARKS BEGINNING OF REGRESSIVE CREEP

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has rejected government’s announcement of an increase in the VAT, warning it marks the possible beginnings of a regressive creep.

The SACP says it is extremely unhappy with the VAT increase.

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande says they want the decision to be reversed.

The ANC's national executive committee has also expressed unhappiness.

It’s calling on the government to put measures in place to alleviate negative consequences on the poor as a result of the VAT hike.

Additional reporting by Koketšo Motau.

