City of JHB denies trying to push residents out of homes with hikes
Concerns have been raised after some property value in the city has been increased by 30% or more resulting in higher rates and taxes.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has denied accusations that it's trying to put residents out of their homes through a new property valuation process.
It is a legislated process which happens every four years with prescribed steps.
Mayoral spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka has called on property owners to query the increases with the municipality.
“It's important to realise that the City of Johannesburg ultimately is one of the economic hubs of the country and it brings a lot and it brings a huge influx of people within it. We also have a very real space issue. You’re going to see property price increases that happen over time.”
LISTEN: Hike in JHB property values slammed
