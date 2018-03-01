Cele dismisses calls for S Africans to arm themselves in wake of Ngcobo attack
Police Minister Bheki Cele says that this could lead South Africa down a dangerous path like America, where gun crime is rampant.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has shot down a suggestion that South Africans should arm themselves in the wake of the killing of five police officers in Ngcobo, in the Eastern Cape.
He has also slammed opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) for being too critical of police instead of mourning their deaths.
Cele was reacting to the debate by MPs on his first ministerial statement on the Ngcobo massacre.
Cele has accused opposition MPs of political point scoring, saying that they should show more sympathy for the family of the deceased.
Cele has dismissed a suggestion from the Freedom Front Plus’ Pieter Groenewald for people to arm themselves.
He says this could lead South Africa down a dangerous path like America, where gun crime is rampant.
“Nobody wants to see the American situation, where children are killed in classrooms because firearms are allowed to be carried like toys. We’ll have to work very hard to make sure that South Africa is disarmed.”
Cele says the Ngcobo Police Station had been identified as a place to source firearms to carry out a bank robbery.
He has pledged that police leadership will return to Ngcobo after the funerals to assess the situation.
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Minister Bheki Cele on challenges facing police
-
Prasa ordered to add more trains on CT’s central line
-
Ngcobo killings: Sixth suspect expected in court
-
Cele: Give Hawks space to investigate Jacques Pauw
-
Jason Rohde murder trial: Handyman recalls discovering Susan Rohde’s body
-
3 pupils stable after knife attack at Atlantis school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.