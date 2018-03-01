Casac: Abrahams' decision on Zuma charges not in the interests of justice

Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams is scheduled to make the announcement in about two weeks’ time.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has described prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams confirmation that he has already made a decision in respect on former President Jacob Zuma’s prosecution as disrespectful to the Constitutional Court.

The comments were made on Wednesday when several organisations asked the apex court to confirm a High Court ruling which set aside Abrahams' appointment.

The full bench in Pretoria last year found that former National Prosecution Authority (NPA) head Mxolisi Nxasana’s golden handshake was unlawful and set it aside, as well as Abrahams' subsequent appointment to the top job.

The national director of public prosecutions is scheduled to make the announcement in about two weeks’ time.

Advocate for Casac, Geoff Budlender, told the court it was in their heads of argument that it would not be in the interests of justice for Abrahams to make a decision on Zuma until this application is finalised.

Budlender says this is disrespectful to the processes of the Constitutional Court considering it has yet to confirm whether he was validly appointed.

Advocate for the NPA, Hilton Epstein, told the court that a decision is not a decision until it is communicated.

Epstein says that if the parties don’t want the decision to be made, they should approach the court for an interdict.

The court heard that Abrahams should not be allowed to remain in his position because his appointment was the product of Zuma’s unlawful abuse of power.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)