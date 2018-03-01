Breytenbach considers malicious prosecution case against State
A court acquitted Glynnis Breytenbach and her attorney Gerhard Wagenaar on charges of contravention of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.
PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach says she is considering opening a case of malicious prosecution against the State.
The Pretoria North Magistrates Court on Wednesday acquitted Breytenbach and her attorney Gerhard Wagenaar on charges of contravention of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act.
The pair were accused of deleting official documents from her work laptop while she was employed at the NPA.
Breytenbach had been cleared of the same charges in an internal disciplinary hearing in 2013 but prosecutors charged her nevertheless.
In a disciplinary hearing, the burden of proof is measured on a balance of probabilities, while the bar is set much higher in a criminal matter, requiring the State to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Despite being cleared in a disciplinary hearing, Breytenbach was criminally charged on the same facts and evidence.
Breytenbach says she’s been vindicated.
“The magistrate was quite emphatic that the NPA had a very poor case and never proved it, so yes I never had any doubt about the case.”
She says while a malicious prosecution case will incur further costs, it is being considered.
More in Local
-
City of JHB denies trying to push residents out of homes with hikes
-
'Home Affairs guilty of improper conduct in naturalisation process'
-
Sapu says 3 police officers want to lay charges against Mbalula
-
#RandReport: Rand stumbles to 2-week low as Fed jitters kick-in
-
[WATCH] Neilson encourages Capetonians to continue saving water
-
Sassa: We’re making progress with insourcing grant payments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.