Bank of Baroda: Gupta companies want to force us to stay in SA
Counsel for the Bank of Baroda says the Gupta-owned companies want it to remain open to serve only its companies when it has already cut ties with all its other clients.
PRETORIA - The Bank of Baroda says Gupta-owned companies want to force it to continue doing business in South Africa against its economic interests.
The companies have asked the High Court to interdict the Indian-based financial institution from closing its accounts.
The bank announced last month that it was ceasing its local operations.
All South Africa’s banks cut ties with the controversial family last year.
The bank says it is against its economic interest to continue to operate in South Africa.
The companies have argued that by closing its operations, the bank is in breach of a court interdict handed down in December which prevented it from cutting ties with the Guptas.
But the bank argues that the court order must be viewed in the context of a business which continues to operate, not one being forced to remain open for a handful of clients.
