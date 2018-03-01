ANC claims 'moral victory' after EFF’s motion on land is passed

This week the House passed the motion to review a section of the Constitution to pave the way for the expropriation of land without compensation.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tabling a motion to review the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation, the African National Congress (ANC) says it claims moral victory after Parliament adopted the motion.

Last year, the ANC shot down the EFF’s motion for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The party supported the EFF this time around and says it’s because its national conference has now resolved on the issue of land.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said: “Last year when the motion was tabled, we were not from conference. We had to go get the mandate from our structures. We are talking land expropriation without compensation only to the land that is owned by the state.”

He says the ANC has won.

“Does the ANC have a moral claim to this? Of course. The question of who came before is a tactical one.”

The party has emphasised that while it works towards accelerating land reform, it will do so in an orderly manner.

