ANC claims 'moral victory' after EFF’s motion on land is passed
This week the House passed the motion to review a section of the Constitution to pave the way for the expropriation of land without compensation.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tabling a motion to review the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation, the African National Congress (ANC) says it claims moral victory after Parliament adopted the motion.
This week the House passed the motion to review a section of the Constitution to pave the way for the expropriation of land without compensation.
Last year, the ANC shot down the EFF’s motion for the expropriation of land without compensation.
The party supported the EFF this time around and says it’s because its national conference has now resolved on the issue of land.
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said: “Last year when the motion was tabled, we were not from conference. We had to go get the mandate from our structures. We are talking land expropriation without compensation only to the land that is owned by the state.”
He says the ANC has won.
“Does the ANC have a moral claim to this? Of course. The question of who came before is a tactical one.”
The party has emphasised that while it works towards accelerating land reform, it will do so in an orderly manner.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Politics
-
Madikizela concerned about divisions in DA caucus
-
SABC deputy board chair Febe Potgieter-Gqubule resigns
-
Ramaphosa: No need to panic because of land expropriation
-
Former DA chairperson in CT claims caucus ‘deeply divided’
-
[WATCH] ANC briefing on political developments
-
DA to lay criminal charges against Bank of Baroda
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.