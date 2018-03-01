Popular Topics
66 children injured after bus overturns in Midvaal

Emergency services say they arrived on the scene to find the bus lying on its roof. Many of the children had already climbed out of the vehicle.

A bus travelling with children overturned in Midvaal, leaving 66 injured. Picture: Twitter/ER24
A bus travelling with children overturned in Midvaal, leaving 66 injured. Picture: Twitter/ER24
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - At least 66 children have been treated for injuries after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the R51 Balfour road in Midvaal.

Emergency services say they arrived on the scene to find the bus lying on its roof.

Many of the children had already climbed out of the vehicle.

ER 24's Russel Meiring said: “Assessment showed that 66 children, believed to be aged between 5 and 10, had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“Paramedics treated the patients for their injuries and thereafter transported them to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.

“The exact cause of the collision is not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

