3 pupils stable after knife attack at Atlantis school
The learners, in grades 11 and 12, were attacked by a matric student in an alleged gang-related incident during first break at an Atlantis school.
CAPE TOWN - Gang violence has reared its ugly head in Atlantis.
On Tuesday, three learners were stabbed on the grounds of Atlantis Secondary School.
It’s thought the attacks are gang-related.
The three learners are in a stable condition in hospital after they were stabbed in the back.
The learners, in grades 11 and 12, were attacked by a matric student in an alleged gang-related incident during first break.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver has responded to the incident.
“The principal reported that a shooting occurred during first break in the community just behind the school. At the exact time of the alleged shooting a grade 12 learner allegedly attacked three other learners at the school.”
Police say they are aware of the stabbing, but no one has opened a case.
At the same time, a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded, and a 27-year-old man was shot dead in the area this week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
