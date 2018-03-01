3 dead after murder-suicide in Mitchells Plain
It's understood a police officer shot dead his girlfriend, her mother and himself after holding them hostage since at least 9am this morning.
CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News has learnt a police officer has shot dead his girlfriend, her mother and himself in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.
It's understood the sergeant was holding them hostage since at least 9am this morning.
Earlier, hostage negotiators, emergency services and neighbours crowded Begonia street.
#MitchellsPlain #Hostagedrama Police are on scene of a hostage drama involving a policeman and two others in Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain. SF pic.twitter.com/zYHq3qDJ1N— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2018
Investigators are still on the scene where the hostage situation played out earlier.
The 41-year-old police officer worked as a sergeant at the Lentegeur police station.
Neighbours did not want to talk about what's happened, telling Eyewitness News they didn't know anything.
A resident, who knew the 27-year-old victim, said she was shocked and saddened.
The three bodies have not yet been removed from the house.
Curious residents gathered along the street which has been cordoned off.
An investigation is underway.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
