Transport Minister Nzimande to tackle Prasa issues as first priority

He says one of his first priorities is to clean up the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

Blade Nzimande. Picture: CapeTalk
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – New Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is back in government in his new role in the transport portfolio.

He says that one of his first priorities is to clean up the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

“I’m going to leave no stone unturned in terms of trying to tap the ideas, analysis, the standing of the key stakeholders and see if we can’t forge a kind of broad alliance to actually rescue the trains that are being run under Prasa.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday night.

Prasa's interim board is under fire for missing a number of meeting with the Transport portfolio committee, while the agency is grappling with vandalism on its rail infrastructure and attacks on employees, specifically on the central line in Cape Town.

The central line was reopened last week after being closed for six weeks due to ongoing vandalism and attacks.

Prasa acting group CEO Cromet Molepo took a train trip from Langa to Cape Town on Tuesday morning to speak to commuters, urging them to report vandalism.

He says more train carriages will be added to help ease congestion, adding the City of Cape Town and the South African Police Service are helping with additional policing resources.

WATCH: Prasa boss takes a trip with commuters on the Cape's central line

Timeline

