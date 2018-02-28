Suspected CT underworld figures granted bail
It's alleged the men extorted and intimidated Cape Town restaurants and nightclubs into security contracts.
CAPE TOWN - Suspected underworld figures accused of running a protection racket have been granted bail.
They have been in custody since their arrest in December.
It's alleged they extorted and intimidated Cape Town restaurants and nightclubs into security contracts.
The court has heard of a feud between rival security firms.
It was also told state witnesses and complainants fear intimidation.
Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, who is the brother of alleged gang leader Jerome Booysen, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje have been granted bail of R10,000.
Charl Lackay has been released on R5,000 bail.
#CTunderworld Nafiz Modack and his co-accused leave the CT Magistrate’s Court after they were granted bail on charges of intimidation and extortion. SF pic.twitter.com/XAIOf8pQBy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
