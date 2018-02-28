Popular Topics
Suspected CT underworld figures granted bail

It's alleged the men extorted and intimidated Cape Town restaurants and nightclubs into security contracts.

Nafiz Modack in court on 17 January 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Nafiz Modack in court on 17 January 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Suspected underworld figures accused of running a protection racket have been granted bail.

They have been in custody since their arrest in December.

It's alleged they extorted and intimidated Cape Town restaurants and nightclubs into security contracts.

The court has heard of a feud between rival security firms.

It was also told state witnesses and complainants fear intimidation.

Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, who is the brother of alleged gang leader Jerome Booysen, Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje have been granted bail of R10,000.

Charl Lackay has been released on R5,000 bail.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

