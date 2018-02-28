[UPDATE] Standard Bank app back online, customers still reporting problems
Frustrated customers have been venting their anger over not being able to access the services for several hours on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank says its banking apps are back online, but some customers are still battling to access its online services due to a system overload.
The bank says this follows technical issues.
Standard Bank's head of retail and business banking Sibongiseni Ngundze says: “We worked throughout the day to bring services back up. At about 1pm, our services started recovering. Customers can now perform all services they were unable to earlier in the day.”
But the bank says many customers have complained that they're still unable to do their banking.
Ngundze explains: “There is intermittent availability. This means some clients can log on and make payments, but others are battling due to a significantly higher load factor.”
The bank says the outage prevented customers from making payments, viewing statements and transferring money.
The standard bank app is useless again this morning. When I need it most. 😫— Dmitri (@Mandu_SA) February 28, 2018
Standard bank off line? Month end Year end. Totally unacceptable. Your IT dept. Sucks????— Vernon (@Vernon24235005) February 28, 2018
You guys take people for granted. I am on my way... After what you have put me through, I cant see myself finishing 2018 as a #StandardBank client. When your system comes back online, expect @FNBZA to request my money and debit orders transferred to them... pic.twitter.com/178G3rxLEU— ***Rock'n'Roller *** (@techottness) February 28, 2018
I need to make a plan...ain't nobody got time for this!! #standardbank is the Zuma and I needs me a Cyril...@FNBSA? pic.twitter.com/ljojxa9YdK— Big_Daddy_1983 (@Ryan_Lategan) February 28, 2018
And those people who were supposed to receive their salary today, their debit orders will bounce and standard bank will charge them R115 for a single unpaid debit order. Standard bank is not here to play.......business is business my friend pic.twitter.com/bO0lEUxf7h— HOMO PAPIKI (@mickeydedrinker) February 28, 2018
Last day of the month and Standard Bank's banking app is offline! pic.twitter.com/FGeatxcK4C— Adam Erasmus (@adamerasmus11) February 28, 2018
