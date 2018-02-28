Popular Topics
[UPDATE] Standard Bank app back online, customers still reporting problems

Frustrated customers have been venting their anger over not being able to access the services for several hours on Wednesday.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank says its banking apps are back online, but some customers are still battling to access its online services due to a system overload.

The bank says this follows technical issues.

Standard Bank's head of retail and business banking Sibongiseni Ngundze says: “We worked throughout the day to bring services back up. At about 1pm, our services started recovering. Customers can now perform all services they were unable to earlier in the day.”

But the bank says many customers have complained that they're still unable to do their banking.

Ngundze explains: “There is intermittent availability. This means some clients can log on and make payments, but others are battling due to a significantly higher load factor.”

Frustrated customers have been venting their anger over not being able to access the services for several hours on Wednesday.

The bank says the outage prevented customers from making payments, viewing statements and transferring money.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

